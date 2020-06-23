1005 Tabasco Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful open floor plan house has a large kitchen opens to large living, breakfast and dining areas. The dark laminate floor on living area, formal dining, and all bedrooms. Beautiful Kitchen granite counters with backsplash, wood burning fireplace with gas starter, split bedrooms, lots of storage space, large walk-in closet and 2-inch wood blind throughout. Master bath has a double vanity, separate shower, and garden tub. Large spacious back yard, community pool & playground, sidewalks, perfect home for your family in the desirable Mansfield ISD.