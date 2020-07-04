Rent Calculator
1003 Eastwick Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:33 AM
1003 Eastwick Drive
1003 Eastwick Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1003 Eastwick Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lynn Creek Village
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
NICE AND CLEAN READY TO MOVE IN CONDITION, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO FRWY, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING CENTER...MUST SEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1003 Eastwick Drive have any available units?
1003 Eastwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1003 Eastwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Eastwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Eastwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Eastwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1003 Eastwick Drive offer parking?
No, 1003 Eastwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Eastwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Eastwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Eastwick Drive have a pool?
No, 1003 Eastwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Eastwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1003 Eastwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Eastwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Eastwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Eastwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Eastwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
