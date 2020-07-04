All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 Tanglewood Lane

1000 Tanglewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Tanglewood Lane, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated, including roof and HVAC, 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch within the entertainment capital of DFW. Large backyard space for many different options having beautiful mature trees. Extra parking space on the side to park boat or RV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Tanglewood Lane have any available units?
1000 Tanglewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Tanglewood Lane have?
Some of 1000 Tanglewood Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Tanglewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Tanglewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Tanglewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Tanglewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1000 Tanglewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Tanglewood Lane offers parking.
Does 1000 Tanglewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Tanglewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Tanglewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1000 Tanglewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Tanglewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1000 Tanglewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Tanglewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Tanglewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

