Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1000 Brenner Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1000 Brenner Court
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:45 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1000 Brenner Court
1000 Brenner Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1000 Brenner Court, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO FRWY, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING CENTER...3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, CLEAN AND MOVE IN CONDITION....MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Brenner Court have any available units?
1000 Brenner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1000 Brenner Court currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Brenner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Brenner Court pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Brenner Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1000 Brenner Court offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Brenner Court offers parking.
Does 1000 Brenner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Brenner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Brenner Court have a pool?
No, 1000 Brenner Court does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Brenner Court have accessible units?
No, 1000 Brenner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Brenner Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Brenner Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Brenner Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Brenner Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center