Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:10 AM

Location

100 Juniper Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Juniper Drive have any available units?
100 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 100 Juniper Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Juniper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 Juniper Drive offer parking?
No, 100 Juniper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 100 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Juniper Drive has units with dishwashers.

