Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
905 Falcon Road
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
905 Falcon Road
905 Falcon Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
905 Falcon Rd, Argyle, TX 76226
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
New home in Harvest Community, with amazing amenities. Must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Falcon Road have any available units?
905 Falcon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Argyle, TX
.
What amenities does 905 Falcon Road have?
Some of 905 Falcon Road's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 905 Falcon Road currently offering any rent specials?
905 Falcon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Falcon Road pet-friendly?
No, 905 Falcon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Argyle
.
Does 905 Falcon Road offer parking?
No, 905 Falcon Road does not offer parking.
Does 905 Falcon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Falcon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Falcon Road have a pool?
No, 905 Falcon Road does not have a pool.
Does 905 Falcon Road have accessible units?
No, 905 Falcon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Falcon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Falcon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Falcon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Falcon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
