Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

639 Woods Drive

639 Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

639 Woods Drive, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PRIVATE Equestrian Estate nestled quietly on approximately 8 acres w breathtaking views overlooking the infinity edge pool, ponds, pastures, mature trees & large pond.Exquisite quality craftsmanship, designer finishes & luxury amenities found throughout this one-of-a-kind home! Gourmet Chef's Kitchen updated w quartz counters, Farm sinks - Shaws of England Fireclay, Wolf cooktop & ovens, dual built-in fridges, Asko dishwashers & Aidan Gray fixtures! Oversized secondary bedrooms featuring updated en-suite baths offering quartz countertops. An Incredible timber frame barn featuring an abundance of storage, tack rooms, birthing stalls & equestrian facilities. Extra features shed, well & cross fenced pastures!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Woods Drive have any available units?
639 Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 639 Woods Drive have?
Some of 639 Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
639 Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 639 Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 639 Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 639 Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 639 Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 639 Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 639 Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 639 Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

