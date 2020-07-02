639 Woods Drive

Amenities

PRIVATE Equestrian Estate nestled quietly on approximately 8 acres w breathtaking views overlooking the infinity edge pool, ponds, pastures, mature trees & large pond.Exquisite quality craftsmanship, designer finishes & luxury amenities found throughout this one-of-a-kind home! Gourmet Chef's Kitchen updated w quartz counters, Farm sinks - Shaws of England Fireclay, Wolf cooktop & ovens, dual built-in fridges, Asko dishwashers & Aidan Gray fixtures! Oversized secondary bedrooms featuring updated en-suite baths offering quartz countertops. An Incredible timber frame barn featuring an abundance of storage, tack rooms, birthing stalls & equestrian facilities. Extra features shed, well & cross fenced pastures!