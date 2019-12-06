Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Argyle
Find more places like 440 Meandering Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
440 Meandering Creek Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:17 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
440 Meandering Creek Drive
440 Meandering Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
440 Meandering Creek Drive, Argyle, TX 76226
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 440 Meandering Creek Drive have any available units?
440 Meandering Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Argyle, TX
.
What amenities does 440 Meandering Creek Drive have?
Some of 440 Meandering Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 440 Meandering Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
440 Meandering Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Meandering Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 440 Meandering Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Argyle
.
Does 440 Meandering Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 440 Meandering Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 440 Meandering Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Meandering Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Meandering Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 440 Meandering Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 440 Meandering Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 440 Meandering Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Meandering Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Meandering Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Meandering Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Meandering Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Roanoke, TX
Corinth, TX
Southlake, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Keller, TX
Krum, TX
Coppell, TX
Little Elm, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
The Colony, TX
Aubrey, TX
Hurst, TX
Sanger, TX
Saginaw, TX
Haltom City, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District