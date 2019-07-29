All apartments in Argyle
428 Bent Creek Cove

428 Bent Creek Cove, Argyle, TX 76226

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 2671 sq ft home in Argyle, TX! Open and spacious floorplan. Fantastic kitchen features include tile backsplash, granite, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Lovely living room with beautiful stone fireplace. Master suite retreat features luxurious tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Covered patio and large back yard. Be sure to schedule showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

