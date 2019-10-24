Rent Calculator
Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
411 Goodnight Trail
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
411 Goodnight Trail
411 Goodnight Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
411 Goodnight Trail, Argyle, TX 76226
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 411 Goodnight Trail have any available units?
411 Goodnight Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Argyle, TX
.
Is 411 Goodnight Trail currently offering any rent specials?
411 Goodnight Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Goodnight Trail pet-friendly?
No, 411 Goodnight Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Argyle
.
Does 411 Goodnight Trail offer parking?
Yes, 411 Goodnight Trail offers parking.
Does 411 Goodnight Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Goodnight Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Goodnight Trail have a pool?
No, 411 Goodnight Trail does not have a pool.
Does 411 Goodnight Trail have accessible units?
No, 411 Goodnight Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Goodnight Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Goodnight Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Goodnight Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Goodnight Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
