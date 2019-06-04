Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Argyle
Find more places like 402 Collin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
402 Collin Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:20 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
402 Collin Street
402 Collins St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
402 Collins St, Argyle, TX 76226
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom craftsman style home walking distance to Argyle ISD Hilltop elementary. Flexibile floor plan. Incredible finish-out, hardwood floors, granite in all baths, knotty alder cabinets. Beautiful early 1900s Craftsman style architecture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Collin Street have any available units?
402 Collin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Argyle, TX
.
What amenities does 402 Collin Street have?
Some of 402 Collin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 402 Collin Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 Collin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Collin Street pet-friendly?
No, 402 Collin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Argyle
.
Does 402 Collin Street offer parking?
Yes, 402 Collin Street offers parking.
Does 402 Collin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Collin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Collin Street have a pool?
No, 402 Collin Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 Collin Street have accessible units?
No, 402 Collin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Collin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Collin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Collin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Collin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Roanoke, TX
Corinth, TX
Southlake, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Keller, TX
Krum, TX
Coppell, TX
Little Elm, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
The Colony, TX
Aubrey, TX
Hurst, TX
Sanger, TX
Saginaw, TX
Haltom City, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District