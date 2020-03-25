All apartments in Argyle
309 Oregon Trail
309 Oregon Trail

309 Oregon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

309 Oregon Trail, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming one story in Settler's Point. Completely extensively updated remodeled. Immaculately maintained this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a wonderful open floor-plan, split bedrooms, spacious living area with fireplace and formal dining room. Private master bedroom and bath with walk in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have walk in closets and share a hall bath. Spacious Kitchen with second dining area with access to the backyard which is a little piece of Eden. New floors, new paint, new blinds, new kitchen counter tops. Wow - really nice- must see this one. Beautifully landscaped with covered and open patio area with mature trees. Over-sized two car garage with work bench and peg boards for all of your tools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Oregon Trail have any available units?
309 Oregon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 309 Oregon Trail have?
Some of 309 Oregon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Oregon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
309 Oregon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Oregon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 309 Oregon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 309 Oregon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 309 Oregon Trail offers parking.
Does 309 Oregon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Oregon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Oregon Trail have a pool?
No, 309 Oregon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 309 Oregon Trail have accessible units?
No, 309 Oregon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Oregon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Oregon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Oregon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Oregon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

