309 Oregon Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming one story in Settler's Point. Completely extensively updated remodeled. Immaculately maintained this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a wonderful open floor-plan, split bedrooms, spacious living area with fireplace and formal dining room. Private master bedroom and bath with walk in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have walk in closets and share a hall bath. Spacious Kitchen with second dining area with access to the backyard which is a little piece of Eden. New floors, new paint, new blinds, new kitchen counter tops. Wow - really nice- must see this one. Beautifully landscaped with covered and open patio area with mature trees. Over-sized two car garage with work bench and peg boards for all of your tools.