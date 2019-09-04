Rent Calculator
235 W Fm 407, Argyle, TX 76226
parking
fireplace
fireplace
parking
Plenty of country charm and living, off of FM 407 in Argyle. 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 living areas and a large bonus living area. Mature trees, and a fenced Acre lot.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 Fm 407 W have any available units?
235 Fm 407 W doesn't have any available units at this time.
Argyle, TX
.
Is 235 Fm 407 W currently offering any rent specials?
235 Fm 407 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Fm 407 W pet-friendly?
No, 235 Fm 407 W is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Argyle
.
Does 235 Fm 407 W offer parking?
Yes, 235 Fm 407 W offers parking.
Does 235 Fm 407 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Fm 407 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Fm 407 W have a pool?
No, 235 Fm 407 W does not have a pool.
Does 235 Fm 407 W have accessible units?
No, 235 Fm 407 W does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Fm 407 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Fm 407 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Fm 407 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Fm 407 W does not have units with air conditioning.
