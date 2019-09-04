All apartments in Argyle
Find more places like 235 Fm 407 W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
235 Fm 407 W
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:40 PM

235 Fm 407 W

235 W Fm 407 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

235 W Fm 407, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Plenty of country charm and living, off of FM 407 in Argyle. 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 living areas and a large bonus living area. Mature trees, and a fenced Acre lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Fm 407 W have any available units?
235 Fm 407 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
Is 235 Fm 407 W currently offering any rent specials?
235 Fm 407 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Fm 407 W pet-friendly?
No, 235 Fm 407 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 235 Fm 407 W offer parking?
Yes, 235 Fm 407 W offers parking.
Does 235 Fm 407 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Fm 407 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Fm 407 W have a pool?
No, 235 Fm 407 W does not have a pool.
Does 235 Fm 407 W have accessible units?
No, 235 Fm 407 W does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Fm 407 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Fm 407 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Fm 407 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Fm 407 W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCorinth, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TXKeller, TX
Krum, TXCoppell, TXLittle Elm, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXAubrey, TXHurst, TXSanger, TXSaginaw, TXHaltom City, TXFarmers Branch, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District