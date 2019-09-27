Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arcola
Find more places like 127 Disney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arcola, TX
/
127 Disney St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:30 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
127 Disney St
127 Disney St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
127 Disney St, Arcola, TX 77583
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home, in Rosharon. Recently appliances,tile/wood flooring with fresh paint.
Large backyard is perfect for entertaining. This property is priced to move and won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 127 Disney St have any available units?
127 Disney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arcola, TX
.
Is 127 Disney St currently offering any rent specials?
127 Disney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Disney St pet-friendly?
No, 127 Disney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arcola
.
Does 127 Disney St offer parking?
No, 127 Disney St does not offer parking.
Does 127 Disney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Disney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Disney St have a pool?
No, 127 Disney St does not have a pool.
Does 127 Disney St have accessible units?
No, 127 Disney St does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Disney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Disney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Disney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Disney St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Alvin, TX
Manvel, TX
Bellaire, TX
Richmond, TX
Friendswood, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Angleton, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Hitchcock, TX
Dickinson, TX
Deer Park, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
La Porte, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Richwood, TX
Channelview, TX
Seabrook, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine