All apartments in Arcola
Find more places like 127 Disney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcola, TX
/
127 Disney St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:30 PM

127 Disney St

127 Disney St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

127 Disney St, Arcola, TX 77583

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home, in Rosharon. Recently appliances,tile/wood flooring with fresh paint.
Large backyard is perfect for entertaining. This property is priced to move and won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Disney St have any available units?
127 Disney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, TX.
Is 127 Disney St currently offering any rent specials?
127 Disney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Disney St pet-friendly?
No, 127 Disney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcola.
Does 127 Disney St offer parking?
No, 127 Disney St does not offer parking.
Does 127 Disney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Disney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Disney St have a pool?
No, 127 Disney St does not have a pool.
Does 127 Disney St have accessible units?
No, 127 Disney St does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Disney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Disney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Disney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Disney St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXManvel, TXBellaire, TXRichmond, TXFriendswood, TXPecan Grove, TX
Angleton, TXCinco Ranch, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXDeer Park, TXNassau Bay, TXLa Porte, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXChannelview, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine