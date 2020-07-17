All apartments in Aransas County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4841 Hwy 35 N - 201

4841 Texas Highway 35 · (512) 805-8226
Location

4841 Texas Highway 35, Aransas County, TX 78382

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Completely remodeled upstairs apartment. Each bedroom has new carpet and ceiling fans. There is ceramic tile flooring in the living room, kitchen and bath. Each apartment comes with a washer/dryer combo unit. Kitchens are fully equipped with Refrigerator, Ice Maker, Stove/Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher. Quartz counters in the kitchen and bath with marble tile backsplash and trim. Shower stall is extra large with convenient temperature and water velocity controls and a stylish glass screen.
Class A Complete Renovation of 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Garbage.

Each apartment features:

* Quartz counters
* Marble tile backsplash
* Upgraded plumbing fixtures
* 9" deep kitchen sink
* Double walk-in shower with glass shower screen
* Energy efficient Washer/Dryer in each apartment
* Ceiling fans and LED lighting
* Quick Wifi connect with Rockport Wifi
* Prewired for Cable

The website for the apartments is PJP.ManageBuilding.com.

Application for each person over 18 years of age. The background check includes credit, work, criminal and eviction histories.

On the North edge of the Aransas County Airport. Converted to 2/1 apartments in 2001. Completely renovated 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 have any available units?
4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 have?
Some of 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 is pet friendly.
Does 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 offers parking.
Does 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 have a pool?
No, 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 have accessible units?
No, 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4841 Hwy 35 N - 201 has units with air conditioning.
