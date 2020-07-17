4841 Hwy 35 N - 201

Amenities

Completely remodeled upstairs apartment. Each bedroom has new carpet and ceiling fans. There is ceramic tile flooring in the living room, kitchen and bath. Each apartment comes with a washer/dryer combo unit. Kitchens are fully equipped with Refrigerator, Ice Maker, Stove/Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher. Quartz counters in the kitchen and bath with marble tile backsplash and trim. Shower stall is extra large with convenient temperature and water velocity controls and a stylish glass screen.

Class A Complete Renovation of 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Garbage.



Each apartment features:



* Quartz counters

* Marble tile backsplash

* Upgraded plumbing fixtures

* 9" deep kitchen sink

* Double walk-in shower with glass shower screen

* Energy efficient Washer/Dryer in each apartment

* Ceiling fans and LED lighting

* Quick Wifi connect with Rockport Wifi

* Prewired for Cable



The website for the apartments is PJP.ManageBuilding.com.



Application for each person over 18 years of age. The background check includes credit, work, criminal and eviction histories.



On the North edge of the Aransas County Airport. Converted to 2/1 apartments in 2001. Completely renovated 2018.