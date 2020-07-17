111 PORT ROYAL

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea TX - Find your Freedom in this CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea, TX!



Conveniently located off SH35 between Rockport and Aransas Pass. Property offers open living space with kitchen, eating and living area, along with 3 spacious bedrooms and an office/study



Excellent location, excellent fishing! Tie your boat off right outside!



-Application Fee - $60 per adult, non-refundable

-Security Deposit - $1800

-Cleaning Deposit - $150

-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Applicant's Background Check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-This property is pet friendly, with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit (per pet)



