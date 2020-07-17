All apartments in Aransas County
111 PORT ROYAL
111 PORT ROYAL

111 Port · (210) 277-0100
Location

111 Port, Aransas County, TX 78336

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 PORT ROYAL · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea TX - Find your Freedom in this CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea, TX!

Conveniently located off SH35 between Rockport and Aransas Pass. Property offers open living space with kitchen, eating and living area, along with 3 spacious bedrooms and an office/study

Excellent location, excellent fishing! Tie your boat off right outside!

-Application Fee - $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit - $1800
-Cleaning Deposit - $150
-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Applicant's Background Check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-This property is pet friendly, with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit (per pet)

(RLNE5743331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 PORT ROYAL have any available units?
111 PORT ROYAL has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 111 PORT ROYAL currently offering any rent specials?
111 PORT ROYAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 PORT ROYAL pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 PORT ROYAL is pet friendly.
Does 111 PORT ROYAL offer parking?
No, 111 PORT ROYAL does not offer parking.
Does 111 PORT ROYAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 PORT ROYAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 PORT ROYAL have a pool?
No, 111 PORT ROYAL does not have a pool.
Does 111 PORT ROYAL have accessible units?
No, 111 PORT ROYAL does not have accessible units.
Does 111 PORT ROYAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 PORT ROYAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 PORT ROYAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 PORT ROYAL does not have units with air conditioning.
