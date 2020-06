Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows. Plenty of storage are in the garage with a workbench. Treed backyard with garden areas along with a covered porch to enjoy those beautiful days outdoors.