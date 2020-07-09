412 Dogwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Tucked away in Willow Creek in Anna, Texas, this home offers a fenced backyard with covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Step inside and the laminate floors stretch from the entrance through the gathering room for easy care. The gathering room boasts a wood burning fireplace and is open to the kitchen and breakfast area which offers the perfect floor plan for entertaining guests. The owner's suite is split from the other 2 bedrooms. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, entry, baths and laundry closet! Located near shopping and restaurants. No section 8. HOA dues paid by landlord.

Landlord wants lease to end at the end of either April 2021 or April 2022.