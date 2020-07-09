All apartments in Anna
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:46 PM

412 Dogwood Drive

412 Dogwood Drive · (972) 824-7624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 Dogwood Drive, Anna, TX 75409

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Tucked away in Willow Creek in Anna, Texas, this home offers a fenced backyard with covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Step inside and the laminate floors stretch from the entrance through the gathering room for easy care. The gathering room boasts a wood burning fireplace and is open to the kitchen and breakfast area which offers the perfect floor plan for entertaining guests. The owner's suite is split from the other 2 bedrooms. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, entry, baths and laundry closet! Located near shopping and restaurants. No section 8. HOA dues paid by landlord.
Landlord wants lease to end at the end of either April 2021 or April 2022.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Dogwood Drive have any available units?
412 Dogwood Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 412 Dogwood Drive have?
Some of 412 Dogwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Dogwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 Dogwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anna.
Does 412 Dogwood Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Dogwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Dogwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Dogwood Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Dogwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Dogwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Dogwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Dogwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
