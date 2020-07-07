Amenities
Welcome to Westport Apartments. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Angleton, TX, offer a modern feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique. Find cozy interiors with time- tested design touches paired with carefully crafted exteriors. Your new apartment includes a light-filled living space, dishwasher, and refrigerator, so youll feel at home right away and be able to keep up with chores easily.The central location and close access to Texas 288, and great dining and entertainment options means you can keep your lively social calendar! Live life better at Westport Apartments in Angleton, TX.