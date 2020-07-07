Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Westport Apartments. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Angleton, TX, offer a modern feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique. Find cozy interiors with time- tested design touches paired with carefully crafted exteriors. Your new apartment includes a light-filled living space, dishwasher, and refrigerator, so youll feel at home right away and be able to keep up with chores easily.The central location and close access to Texas 288, and great dining and entertainment options means you can keep your lively social calendar! Live life better at Westport Apartments in Angleton, TX.