Westport
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

Westport

121 Clements St · (979) 269-8798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 30th & Pay $399 for 1st Full Month's Rent --- 2 Bedroom Units Only *contact office for details
Location

121 Clements St, Angleton, TX 77515

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. Sep 8

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 710 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westport.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Westport Apartments. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Angleton, TX, offer a modern feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique. Find cozy interiors with time- tested design touches paired with carefully crafted exteriors. Your new apartment includes a light-filled living space, dishwasher, and refrigerator, so youll feel at home right away and be able to keep up with chores easily.The central location and close access to Texas 288, and great dining and entertainment options means you can keep your lively social calendar! Live life better at Westport Apartments in Angleton, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $175 deposit (non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee - $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $2.50 Pest Control, $20 Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 (non-refundable)
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 Monthly Pet Rent
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westport have any available units?
Westport has 6 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westport have?
Some of Westport's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westport currently offering any rent specials?
Westport is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 30th & Pay $399 for 1st Full Month's Rent --- 2 Bedroom Units Only *contact office for details
Is Westport pet-friendly?
Yes, Westport is pet friendly.
Does Westport offer parking?
Yes, Westport offers parking.
Does Westport have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westport have a pool?
Yes, Westport has a pool.
Does Westport have accessible units?
Yes, Westport has accessible units.
Does Westport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westport has units with dishwashers.
Does Westport have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westport has units with air conditioning.
