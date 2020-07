Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities clubhouse pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly playground

Angleton Manor - Offers one and two bedroom spacious apartments that can include Washer & Dryer connections, a cozy fireplace, spacious walk-in closet, private patio and exterior storage. Water, sewer and trash is included. Everything is electric so no there are no gas charges. We accept fur-babies under 30 pounds! We are located right off hwy 35 just minutes from Central Elementary, Angleton Junior High and High School. School bus stops here as well as there is a public transportation stop directly across the street. Come lounge by the pool or play a game of competitive volleyball while we pamper you with our award winning staff. Reserve your new home today. To learn more please email Leasing Agent with Angleton Manor or call.