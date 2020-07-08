All apartments in Angleton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

603 E Cedar

603 East Cedar Street · (979) 299-3121
Location

603 East Cedar Street, Angleton, TX 77515

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 E Cedar · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1021 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5886528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 603 E Cedar have any available units?
603 E Cedar has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 603 E Cedar currently offering any rent specials?
603 E Cedar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 E Cedar pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 E Cedar is pet friendly.
Does 603 E Cedar offer parking?
No, 603 E Cedar does not offer parking.
Does 603 E Cedar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 E Cedar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 E Cedar have a pool?
No, 603 E Cedar does not have a pool.
Does 603 E Cedar have accessible units?
No, 603 E Cedar does not have accessible units.
Does 603 E Cedar have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 E Cedar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 E Cedar have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 E Cedar does not have units with air conditioning.

