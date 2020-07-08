Sign Up
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM
603 E Cedar
603 East Cedar Street
·
(979) 299-3121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
603 East Cedar Street, Angleton, TX 77515
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 603 E Cedar · Avail. now
$1,095
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1021 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5886528)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 603 E Cedar have any available units?
603 E Cedar has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 603 E Cedar currently offering any rent specials?
603 E Cedar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 E Cedar pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 E Cedar is pet friendly.
Does 603 E Cedar offer parking?
No, 603 E Cedar does not offer parking.
Does 603 E Cedar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 E Cedar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 E Cedar have a pool?
No, 603 E Cedar does not have a pool.
Does 603 E Cedar have accessible units?
No, 603 E Cedar does not have accessible units.
Does 603 E Cedar have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 E Cedar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 E Cedar have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 E Cedar does not have units with air conditioning.
