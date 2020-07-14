All apartments in Amarillo
Winchester Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Winchester Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
5509 SW 9th Ave · (806) 450-1107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0311 · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0719 · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0713 · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0414 · Avail. Aug 11

$854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 1111 · Avail. Jul 31

$854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 1115 · Avail. Jul 31

$854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1116 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,233

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Winchester Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment. We have combined innovative and spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans with an extensive amenity package to satisfy even the most distinctive taste such as fireplaces, walk-in closets and such much more. Select the floor plan that fits your needs from one of our many unique floor plans. Winchester is perfectly located close to I-40 and downtown Amarillo, the Medical District; Texas Tech School of Medicine and Pharmacy as well as United Supermaket and Wal-Mart Super Center. Our professional on-site management and maintenance team makes Winchester the perfect place to call home. Don't forget we're pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (Non-Refundable Fee)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Maximum Weight of 40 lbs. Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Winchester Apartments have any available units?
Winchester Apartments has 17 units available starting at $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does Winchester Apartments have?
Some of Winchester Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Winchester Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Winchester Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Winchester Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Winchester Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Winchester Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Winchester Apartments offers parking.
Does Winchester Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Winchester Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Winchester Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Winchester Apartments has a pool.
Does Winchester Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Winchester Apartments has accessible units.
Does Winchester Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Winchester Apartments has units with dishwashers.
