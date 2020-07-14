Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport clubhouse playground

Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be. Get your shopping in at Westgate Plaza, grab a bite at the local eateries or enjoy a day in the sun at one of the numerous parks - it's all within close distance to The Granite at Thirty Fourth. When you need to get around Amarillo you will appreciate the convenient access we provide to major freeways and highways including the I-40 and I-27. Superb construction and well-appointed interiors take shape to create our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our contemporary floor plans capture comfort and feature large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, private patios and balconies, and select units include a cozy fireplace. At The Granite at Thirty Fourth we define luxury living with our deluxe community amenities. Work-up a sweat in our fitness center, relax by our sparkling swimming pool or entertain friends and family in our inviting clubhouse. Quality living becomes a reality at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments; come see for yourself! Contact our leasing professionals to learn more.