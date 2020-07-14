All apartments in Amarillo
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth

3308 Eddy St · (806) 417-0313
Location

3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX 79109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C243 · Avail. Aug 8

$610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit B167 · Avail. Jul 15

$610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit E325 · Avail. Jul 26

$620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A364 · Avail. Aug 29

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit B176 · Avail. Jul 20

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit A163 · Avail. Aug 5

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Granite at Thirty-Fourth.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
playground
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be. Get your shopping in at Westgate Plaza, grab a bite at the local eateries or enjoy a day in the sun at one of the numerous parks - it's all within close distance to The Granite at Thirty Fourth. When you need to get around Amarillo you will appreciate the convenient access we provide to major freeways and highways including the I-40 and I-27. Superb construction and well-appointed interiors take shape to create our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our contemporary floor plans capture comfort and feature large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, private patios and balconies, and select units include a cozy fireplace. At The Granite at Thirty Fourth we define luxury living with our deluxe community amenities. Work-up a sweat in our fitness center, relax by our sparkling swimming pool or entertain friends and family in our inviting clubhouse. Quality living becomes a reality at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments; come see for yourself! Contact our leasing professionals to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Utility package $60-$100/month, entertainment package $60/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
Parking Details: Carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Granite at Thirty-Fourth have any available units?
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth has 29 units available starting at $610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does The Granite at Thirty-Fourth have?
Some of The Granite at Thirty-Fourth's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Granite at Thirty-Fourth currently offering any rent specials?
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Granite at Thirty-Fourth pet-friendly?
Yes, The Granite at Thirty-Fourth is pet friendly.
Does The Granite at Thirty-Fourth offer parking?
Yes, The Granite at Thirty-Fourth offers parking.
Does The Granite at Thirty-Fourth have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Granite at Thirty-Fourth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Granite at Thirty-Fourth have a pool?
Yes, The Granite at Thirty-Fourth has a pool.
Does The Granite at Thirty-Fourth have accessible units?
No, The Granite at Thirty-Fourth does not have accessible units.
Does The Granite at Thirty-Fourth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Granite at Thirty-Fourth has units with dishwashers.
