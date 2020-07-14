Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport clubhouse dog park playground

Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park. Situated on nearly 6 acres, our community is only minutes from downtown, restaurants, and shopping. The Granite at Olsen Park is comprised of one, two and three bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes that will enhance every lifestyle. You will love the large layouts and space provided by these oversized floor plans, as well as the large walk-in closets. Some homes have private enclosed yards, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings creating a charming environment, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Our community offers a fenced in dog park, refreshing pool, basketball court, playground, and free covered parking. The landscaping, superb service, friendly atmosphere, and monthly resident functions make The Granite at Olsen Park a place that you will love to call home!