All apartments in Amarillo
Find more places like The Granite at Olsen Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
The Granite at Olsen Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Granite at Olsen Park

3318 S Western St · (806) 605-5105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Amarillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX 79109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 173 · Avail. Aug 5

$615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 253 · Avail. Aug 6

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 145 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 256 · Avail. Aug 4

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 257 · Avail. Aug 4

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Granite at Olsen Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
dog park
playground
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park. Situated on nearly 6 acres, our community is only minutes from downtown, restaurants, and shopping. The Granite at Olsen Park is comprised of one, two and three bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes that will enhance every lifestyle. You will love the large layouts and space provided by these oversized floor plans, as well as the large walk-in closets. Some homes have private enclosed yards, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings creating a charming environment, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Our community offers a fenced in dog park, refreshing pool, basketball court, playground, and free covered parking. The landscaping, superb service, friendly atmosphere, and monthly resident functions make The Granite at Olsen Park a place that you will love to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Utility package $60-$100/month, entertainment package $60/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
Parking Details: Carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Granite at Olsen Park have any available units?
The Granite at Olsen Park has 14 units available starting at $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does The Granite at Olsen Park have?
Some of The Granite at Olsen Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Granite at Olsen Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Granite at Olsen Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Granite at Olsen Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Granite at Olsen Park is pet friendly.
Does The Granite at Olsen Park offer parking?
Yes, The Granite at Olsen Park offers parking.
Does The Granite at Olsen Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Granite at Olsen Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Granite at Olsen Park have a pool?
Yes, The Granite at Olsen Park has a pool.
Does The Granite at Olsen Park have accessible units?
No, The Granite at Olsen Park does not have accessible units.
Does The Granite at Olsen Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Granite at Olsen Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Granite at Olsen Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79109
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road
Amarillo, TX 79119
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave
Amarillo, TX 79119
Cedar Ridge - TX Apartments
4205 Southwest 51st Avenue
Amarillo, TX 79109
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road
Amarillo, TX 79106

Similar Pages

Amarillo 1 BedroomsAmarillo 2 Bedrooms
Amarillo Apartments with PoolAmarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Amarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dumas, TX
Canyon, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity