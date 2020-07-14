All apartments in Amarillo
The Enclave Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Enclave Apartment Homes

6209 I-40 Frontage Road · (806) 590-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126A · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1323 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Enclave Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off August. No better time to call The Enclave Home!

The Enclave Apartments welcomes you with spacious floor plans, contemporary amenities, and newly renovated apartments in Amarillo, TX. All these are further enhanced by our convenient address, right off I-40, next to Belmar Park, and only six minutes from the Harrington Regional Medical Center.

Discover what it means to live in a place that focuses on providing you with a rewarding lifestyle and wraps you in the warm embrace of a picturesque community. Offering unfurnished homes as well as fully furnished ones for short term corporate leases, The Enclave has the right floor plan for every need. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments sport a modern design with open-concept living areas, private patios or balconies, and kitchens with pantries. Other features like faux wood 2-inch blinds, plush carpeting or vinyl flooring ar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Enclave Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Enclave Apartment Homes has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does The Enclave Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Enclave Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Enclave Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Enclave Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Enclave Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Enclave Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Enclave Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, The Enclave Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does The Enclave Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Enclave Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Enclave Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Enclave Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Enclave Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Enclave Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Enclave Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Enclave Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
