Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans which feature gourmet kitchens, abundant living area, generous closet space, washer/dryer connections and more! Take advantage of our 24 hour fitness center, resident business center, free DVD library and refreshing swimming pool. Remington is walking distance from Ruby Tequilas and Sakura restaurants, along with a convenience store, Pak a Sak. Need that morning jolt? Starbucks is only 2 miles away! Westgate Mall and other shopping such as Kohls, Old Navy, Ross, Bed Bath and Beyond, World Market, Guitar Center, PetsMart, Shoe Carnival are all less than 3 miles North on Soncy. NWTH and BSA hospitals are both less than 4 miles away. Remington offers you limited access gates as well as covered parking too. You’ll also appreciate our professional on-site management and maintenance team which makes Remington the perfect place to call home.