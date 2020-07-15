Amenities
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans which feature gourmet kitchens, abundant living area, generous closet space, washer/dryer connections and more! Take advantage of our 24 hour fitness center, resident business center, free DVD library and refreshing swimming pool. Remington is walking distance from Ruby Tequilas and Sakura restaurants, along with a convenience store, Pak a Sak. Need that morning jolt? Starbucks is only 2 miles away! Westgate Mall and other shopping such as Kohls, Old Navy, Ross, Bed Bath and Beyond, World Market, Guitar Center, PetsMart, Shoe Carnival are all less than 3 miles North on Soncy. NWTH and BSA hospitals are both less than 4 miles away. Remington offers you limited access gates as well as covered parking too. You’ll also appreciate our professional on-site management and maintenance team which makes Remington the perfect place to call home.