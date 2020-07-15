All apartments in Amarillo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:46 AM

Remington Apartments

8801 Tarter Ave · (806) 450-0335
Location

8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX 79119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0711 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0218 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0614 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 · Avail. Aug 16

$864

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 0519 · Avail. Aug 3

$864

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 1427 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,134

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1105 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Remington Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans which feature gourmet kitchens, abundant living area, generous closet space, washer/dryer connections and more! Take advantage of our 24 hour fitness center, resident business center, free DVD library and refreshing swimming pool. Remington is walking distance from Ruby Tequilas and Sakura restaurants, along with a convenience store, Pak a Sak. Need that morning jolt? Starbucks is only 2 miles away! Westgate Mall and other shopping such as Kohls, Old Navy, Ross, Bed Bath and Beyond, World Market, Guitar Center, PetsMart, Shoe Carnival are all less than 3 miles North on Soncy. NWTH and BSA hospitals are both less than 4 miles away. Remington offers you limited access gates as well as covered parking too. You’ll also appreciate our professional on-site management and maintenance team which makes Remington the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (non-refundable) for pets up to 80 lbs.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 80 lbs. Service Animals are not considered pets. Pet fees and pet rent are not applicable for these service animals. Additional documentation may be requested.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Remington Apartments have any available units?
Remington Apartments has 9 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does Remington Apartments have?
Some of Remington Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Remington Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Remington Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Remington Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Remington Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Remington Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Remington Apartments offers parking.
Does Remington Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Remington Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Remington Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Remington Apartments has a pool.
Does Remington Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Remington Apartments has accessible units.
Does Remington Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Remington Apartments has units with dishwashers.
