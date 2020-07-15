Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible dog park e-payments online portal

Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You are sure to find the apartment that fits you from one of our one or two bedroom floor plans, which offer fine amenities such as washer/dryer connections, large walk-in closets, dishwashers and so much more. Our professional on-site management and maintenance team makes Newport the perfect place to call home. Located across from John Stiff Park, you'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality with the most convenient access to its activities- softball fields, playgrounds, sand volleyball court, jogging trail and barbeque areas. We are only 2 blocks from Amarillo High School, near I-40, I-27 and Westgate Mall. At Newport Apartments, you will live the good life!