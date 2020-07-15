All apartments in Amarillo
Find more places like Newport Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
Newport Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Newport Apartments

6100 SW 45th Ave · (806) 450-0732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Amarillo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109
Puckett Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0816 · Avail. Aug 3

$709

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 0616 · Avail. Aug 3

$709

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 0813 · Avail. now

$709

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0523 · Avail. now

$829

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Aug 3

$839

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1113 · Avail. Aug 1

$839

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newport Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
dog park
e-payments
online portal
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You are sure to find the apartment that fits you from one of our one or two bedroom floor plans, which offer fine amenities such as washer/dryer connections, large walk-in closets, dishwashers and so much more. Our professional on-site management and maintenance team makes Newport the perfect place to call home. Located across from John Stiff Park, you'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality with the most convenient access to its activities- softball fields, playgrounds, sand volleyball court, jogging trail and barbeque areas. We are only 2 blocks from Amarillo High School, near I-40, I-27 and Westgate Mall. At Newport Apartments, you will live the good life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 Fee (non-refundable)
limit: 2 Pets Allowed
rent: $30/monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newport Apartments have any available units?
Newport Apartments has 11 units available starting at $709 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does Newport Apartments have?
Some of Newport Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newport Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Newport Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newport Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Newport Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Newport Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Newport Apartments offers parking.
Does Newport Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Newport Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Newport Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Newport Apartments has a pool.
Does Newport Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Newport Apartments has accessible units.
Does Newport Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newport Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Newport Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road
Amarillo, TX 79119
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave
Amarillo, TX 79119
Cedar Ridge - TX Apartments
4205 Southwest 51st Avenue
Amarillo, TX 79109

Similar Pages

Amarillo 1 BedroomsAmarillo 2 Bedrooms
Amarillo Apartments with PoolAmarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Amarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dumas, TX
Canyon, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity