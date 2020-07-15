All apartments in Amarillo
Find more places like Colonies at Hillside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
Colonies at Hillside
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Colonies at Hillside

7550 Hillside Road · (806) 450-0577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Amarillo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX 79119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1923 · Avail. Aug 9

$804

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3308 · Avail. Jul 31

$804

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3314 · Avail. Jul 31

$804

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2018 · Avail. Aug 5

$905

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2021 · Avail. Jul 31

$905

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 3713 · Avail. Jul 31

$905

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonies at Hillside.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
internet cafe
package receiving
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX. Complete with a spacious layout and a variety of sophisticated features, your new home embodies the spirit of laid-back and contemporary luxury. Washer and dryer connections can help you simplify your chores while the beautifully equipped kitchen can streamline your cooking routine. On the impeccably landscaped courtyard property, you can enjoy warm afternoons beside the resort-inspired swimming pool. Cool off in the pristine waters or soak up some rays on the relaxing sundeck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 fee (non-refundable) for pets up to 40 lbs and over 40 lbs
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonies at Hillside have any available units?
Colonies at Hillside has 22 units available starting at $804 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does Colonies at Hillside have?
Some of Colonies at Hillside's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonies at Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
Colonies at Hillside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonies at Hillside pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonies at Hillside is pet friendly.
Does Colonies at Hillside offer parking?
Yes, Colonies at Hillside offers parking.
Does Colonies at Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonies at Hillside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonies at Hillside have a pool?
Yes, Colonies at Hillside has a pool.
Does Colonies at Hillside have accessible units?
Yes, Colonies at Hillside has accessible units.
Does Colonies at Hillside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonies at Hillside has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Colonies at Hillside?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79109
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave
Amarillo, TX 79119
Cedar Ridge - TX Apartments
4205 Southwest 51st Avenue
Amarillo, TX 79109
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road
Amarillo, TX 79106

Similar Pages

Amarillo 1 BedroomsAmarillo 2 Bedrooms
Amarillo Apartments with PoolAmarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Amarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dumas, TX
Canyon, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity