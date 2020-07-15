Amenities
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX. Complete with a spacious layout and a variety of sophisticated features, your new home embodies the spirit of laid-back and contemporary luxury. Washer and dryer connections can help you simplify your chores while the beautifully equipped kitchen can streamline your cooking routine. On the impeccably landscaped courtyard property, you can enjoy warm afternoons beside the resort-inspired swimming pool. Cool off in the pristine waters or soak up some rays on the relaxing sundeck.