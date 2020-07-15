Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven range Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance internet cafe package receiving

If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX. Complete with a spacious layout and a variety of sophisticated features, your new home embodies the spirit of laid-back and contemporary luxury. Washer and dryer connections can help you simplify your chores while the beautifully equipped kitchen can streamline your cooking routine. On the impeccably landscaped courtyard property, you can enjoy warm afternoons beside the resort-inspired swimming pool. Cool off in the pristine waters or soak up some rays on the relaxing sundeck.