Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning smoke-free community smoke-free units alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

At Cedar Ridge, we know the value of our location. As an exciting and bustling city, it's not difficult to see why people are falling in love with Amarillo. You'll certainly love your home in Amarillo, with plenty of access to amenities and entertainment. You'll love staying home at Cedar Ridge.