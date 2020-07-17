Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Amarillo
Find more places like 411 South Virginia Street B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
411 South Virginia Street B
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
411 South Virginia Street B
411 South Virginia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Amarillo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
411 South Virginia Street, Amarillo, TX 79106
San Jacinto Heights
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$450 Rent, $250 Deposit
$25 App Fee
Tenant Pays only electric
No Pets Allowed (no yard)
Mini Split, Garage below Included with Unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 411 South Virginia Street B have any available units?
411 South Virginia Street B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Amarillo, TX
.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Amarillo Rent Report
.
Is 411 South Virginia Street B currently offering any rent specials?
411 South Virginia Street B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 South Virginia Street B pet-friendly?
No, 411 South Virginia Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Amarillo
.
Does 411 South Virginia Street B offer parking?
Yes, 411 South Virginia Street B offers parking.
Does 411 South Virginia Street B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 South Virginia Street B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 South Virginia Street B have a pool?
No, 411 South Virginia Street B does not have a pool.
Does 411 South Virginia Street B have accessible units?
No, 411 South Virginia Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 411 South Virginia Street B have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 South Virginia Street B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 South Virginia Street B have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 South Virginia Street B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79109
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road
Amarillo, TX 79119
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave
Amarillo, TX 79119
Cedar Ridge - TX Apartments
4205 Southwest 51st Avenue
Amarillo, TX 79109
Similar Pages
Amarillo 1 Bedrooms
Amarillo 2 Bedrooms
Amarillo Apartments with Pools
Amarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Amarillo Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dumas, TX
Canyon, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amarillo College