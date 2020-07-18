Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
4011 S. Lipscomb
4011 South Lipscomb Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4011 South Lipscomb Street, Amarillo, TX 79110
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Cute 2/1 Home - Super cute 2 bedrom home for rent.
(RLNE5902450)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4011 S. Lipscomb have any available units?
4011 S. Lipscomb doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Amarillo, TX
.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Amarillo Rent Report
.
Is 4011 S. Lipscomb currently offering any rent specials?
4011 S. Lipscomb is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 S. Lipscomb pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 S. Lipscomb is pet friendly.
Does 4011 S. Lipscomb offer parking?
No, 4011 S. Lipscomb does not offer parking.
Does 4011 S. Lipscomb have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 S. Lipscomb does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 S. Lipscomb have a pool?
No, 4011 S. Lipscomb does not have a pool.
Does 4011 S. Lipscomb have accessible units?
No, 4011 S. Lipscomb does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 S. Lipscomb have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 S. Lipscomb does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4011 S. Lipscomb have units with air conditioning?
No, 4011 S. Lipscomb does not have units with air conditioning.
