All apartments in Amarillo
Find more places like
3813 ARDEN RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
3813 ARDEN RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

3813 ARDEN RD

3813 Arden Road · (806) 679-7711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Amarillo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3813 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease this clean and well maintained home! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a 2 car rear entry garage. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3813 ARDEN RD have any available units?
3813 ARDEN RD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
Is 3813 ARDEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
3813 ARDEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 ARDEN RD pet-friendly?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amarillo.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 3813 ARDEN RD offers parking.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have a pool?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have accessible units?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road
Amarillo, TX 79119
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave
Amarillo, TX 79119
Cedar Ridge - TX Apartments
4205 Southwest 51st Avenue
Amarillo, TX 79109
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road
Amarillo, TX 79106

Similar Pages

Amarillo 1 BedroomsAmarillo 2 BedroomsAmarillo Apartments with PoolsAmarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsAmarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dumas, TXCanyon, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College