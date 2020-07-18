Sign Up
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM
3813 ARDEN RD
3813 Arden Road
·
(806) 679-7711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3813 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79118
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,500
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease this clean and well maintained home! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a 2 car rear entry garage. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have any available units?
3813 ARDEN RD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Amarillo Rent Report
.
Is 3813 ARDEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
3813 ARDEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 ARDEN RD pet-friendly?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Amarillo
.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 3813 ARDEN RD offers parking.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have a pool?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have accessible units?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 ARDEN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 ARDEN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
