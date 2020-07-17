All apartments in Amarillo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

3004 Westhaven Drive - B

3004 Westhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Westhaven Drive, Amarillo, TX 79109

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Shared Fenced yard
Pets welcome
$15 pet rent per pet
Central heat and Air!
Washer dryer hook ups!
Carpeted
Stove and Fridge included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have any available units?
3004 Westhaven Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amarillo, TX.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have?
Some of 3004 Westhaven Drive - B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Westhaven Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Westhaven Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Westhaven Drive - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B offer parking?
No, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have a pool?
No, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B does not have units with dishwashers.
