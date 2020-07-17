Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM
3004 Westhaven Drive - B
3004 Westhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3004 Westhaven Drive, Amarillo, TX 79109
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Shared Fenced yard
Pets welcome
$15 pet rent per pet
Central heat and Air!
Washer dryer hook ups!
Carpeted
Stove and Fridge included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have any available units?
3004 Westhaven Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Amarillo, TX
.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Amarillo Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have?
Some of 3004 Westhaven Drive - B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3004 Westhaven Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Westhaven Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Westhaven Drive - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B offer parking?
No, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have a pool?
No, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Westhaven Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Westhaven Drive - B does not have units with dishwashers.
