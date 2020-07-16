Rent Calculator
All apartments in Amarillo
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
2802 South Pierce Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2802 South Pierce Street
2802 South Pierce Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Amarillo
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location
2802 South Pierce Street, Amarillo, TX 79109
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2802 South Pierce Street Available 08/19/20 2802 South Pierce Street - Cute 2 bedroom!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4219097)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2802 South Pierce Street have any available units?
2802 South Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Amarillo, TX
.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Amarillo Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2802 South Pierce Street have?
Some of 2802 South Pierce Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2802 South Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
2802 South Pierce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 South Pierce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 South Pierce Street is pet friendly.
Does 2802 South Pierce Street offer parking?
Yes, 2802 South Pierce Street offers parking.
Does 2802 South Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 South Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 South Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 2802 South Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 2802 South Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 2802 South Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 South Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 South Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road
Amarillo, TX 79119
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave
Amarillo, TX 79119
Cedar Ridge - TX Apartments
4205 Southwest 51st Avenue
Amarillo, TX 79109
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road
Amarillo, TX 79106
