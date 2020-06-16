Rent Calculator
2728 Nebraska St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
2728 Nebraska St.
2728 Nebraska Street
Location
2728 Nebraska Street, Amarillo, TX 79106
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2728 Nebraska St. Available 06/22/20 2728 Nebraska St. - A great 3 bedroom coming available! This won't last.
(RLNE3284354)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2728 Nebraska St. have any available units?
2728 Nebraska St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Amarillo, TX
.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Amarillo Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2728 Nebraska St. have?
Some of 2728 Nebraska St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2728 Nebraska St. currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Nebraska St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Nebraska St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Nebraska St. is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Nebraska St. offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Nebraska St. does offer parking.
Does 2728 Nebraska St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Nebraska St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Nebraska St. have a pool?
No, 2728 Nebraska St. does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Nebraska St. have accessible units?
No, 2728 Nebraska St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Nebraska St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 Nebraska St. has units with dishwashers.
