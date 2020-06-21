Rent Calculator
All apartments in Amarillo
Find more places like 2109 ARIELLE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
2109 ARIELLE AVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2109 ARIELLE AVE
2109 Arielle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2109 Arielle Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79118
Amenities
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean rental. Open concept. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Large walk-in closet in Master. Separate utility. Nice backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 ARIELLE AVE have any available units?
2109 ARIELLE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Amarillo, TX
.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Amarillo Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2109 ARIELLE AVE have?
Some of 2109 ARIELLE AVE's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2109 ARIELLE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2109 ARIELLE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 ARIELLE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2109 ARIELLE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Amarillo
.
Does 2109 ARIELLE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2109 ARIELLE AVE does offer parking.
Does 2109 ARIELLE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 ARIELLE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 ARIELLE AVE have a pool?
No, 2109 ARIELLE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2109 ARIELLE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2109 ARIELLE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 ARIELLE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 ARIELLE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
