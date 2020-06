Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities

Two story town homes with 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths in the hospital area. 2 full baths upstairs and half bath off kitchen. Gas fireplace, washer & dryer hookups, dining area. Tenant pays electricity, gas. The unit is approximately 1400 sqft. Unit shown in pictures is the model unit. Must see the unit to get an application. Call today to see.......