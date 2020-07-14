All apartments in Alvin
Steeplechase Apartments.
Alvin, TX
Steeplechase Apartments
Steeplechase Apartments

2400 South Loop 35 Bypass · (281) 864-3083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in by July 30th & Pay $399 for 1st Full Month's Rent --- 2 Bedroom Units Only *contact office for details
Location

2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX 77511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1216 · Avail. Aug 31

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. Sep 6

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 1310 · Avail. Aug 15

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1406 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Steeplechase Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
carport
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
Our renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes features the finer finishes of elegant faux-wood flooring, refreshing white cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, stately two inch blinds, and gourmet kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances. Additional interior features include built-in book shelves, ceiling fans, balcony and patio options and much more. Offering lush landscaping and grounds sprawling with mature trees, enjoy peaceful moments walking your furry friend. Spend weekends basking at one of two of our reviving pools or entertain family and friends grilling at the picnic area. Additional community amenities include a gourmet coffee bar, convenient clothes care Steeplechase Apartments is accessible to the best of conveniences and pleasures within Alvins small-town vibe. Bypass 35 and Highway 6 provides ease to Pearland, Hobby Airport, Galveston Island Beaches, NASA Johnson Space Center, and Moody Gardens. Looking for local entertainment? Visit and explore Alvins Antique Center, Market Place Park, Bayou Wildlife Park, Gulf Coast Speedway, or Froberg's Farm. Our residents take pleasure in quick commutes to major employers such as Alvin ISD, DISH Network, Alvin Community College and Walmart. Where the possibilities and lifestyle conveniences are abundant, love your home at Steeplechase Apartments.centers, and a spirited playground.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Please contact the leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Assigned Carport: 1 per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Steeplechase Apartments have any available units?
Steeplechase Apartments has 18 units available starting at $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Steeplechase Apartments have?
Some of Steeplechase Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Steeplechase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Steeplechase Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 30th & Pay $399 for 1st Full Month's Rent --- 2 Bedroom Units Only *contact office for details
Is Steeplechase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Steeplechase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments offers parking.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Steeplechase Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments has a pool.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have accessible units?
No, Steeplechase Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments has units with air conditioning.

