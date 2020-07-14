Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry carport courtyard guest parking hot tub package receiving

Our renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes features the finer finishes of elegant faux-wood flooring, refreshing white cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, stately two inch blinds, and gourmet kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances. Additional interior features include built-in book shelves, ceiling fans, balcony and patio options and much more. Offering lush landscaping and grounds sprawling with mature trees, enjoy peaceful moments walking your furry friend. Spend weekends basking at one of two of our reviving pools or entertain family and friends grilling at the picnic area. Additional community amenities include a gourmet coffee bar, convenient clothes care Steeplechase Apartments is accessible to the best of conveniences and pleasures within Alvins small-town vibe. Bypass 35 and Highway 6 provides ease to Pearland, Hobby Airport, Galveston Island Beaches, NASA Johnson Space Center, and Moody Gardens. Looking for local entertainment? Visit and explore Alvins Antique Center, Market Place Park, Bayou Wildlife Park, Gulf Coast Speedway, or Froberg's Farm. Our residents take pleasure in quick commutes to major employers such as Alvin ISD, DISH Network, Alvin Community College and Walmart. Where the possibilities and lifestyle conveniences are abundant, love your home at Steeplechase Apartments.centers, and a spirited playground.