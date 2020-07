Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill dog park e-payments online portal

Set among beautifully landscaped courtyards, Newport Oaks Apartments offers quiet studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Alvin, TX. Just 25 miles from downtown Houston, its a short 5-minute drive to Alvin Community College or a hop onto Alvin Hike & Bike Trail from your front door. Attractive apartment features include wood-style floors, walk-in closets, and refreshing air conditioning to keep you and your pet nice and cool.