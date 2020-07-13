All apartments in Alvin
Morgan Oaks
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Morgan Oaks

877 East House Street · (281) 602-3332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

877 East House Street, Alvin, TX 77511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BED 1 BATH WITH GREAT ROOM-1

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

1 BED 1 BATH WITH DINING ROOM (A1/A2)-1

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

1 BED 1 BATH WITH DINING ROOM-1

$920

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 BED 1 BATH-1

$1,035

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

2 BED 2 BATH-1

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

2 BED 2 BATH WITH DINING ROOM (C1/C2)-1

$1,140

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 BED 2 BATH-1

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morgan Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog park
guest parking
internet access
playground
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs. Enjoy being close to a wide selection of locals schools, great restaurants, shopping, entertainment and Prairie Dog Park.

Our attractive amenities are sure to please you. With interior amenities including an all electric kitchen with breakfast bar, hardwood flooring, plush carpeting, spacious walk in closets, extra storage space and more!

Community amenities include children's play area, beautiful landscaping, a picnic area with barbecue, sparkling swimming pool, a convenient laundry facility and more! Discover what Morgan Oaks Apartments has to offer for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $35 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morgan Oaks have any available units?
Morgan Oaks offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $900, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,035, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,275. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Morgan Oaks have?
Some of Morgan Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morgan Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Morgan Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morgan Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Morgan Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Morgan Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Morgan Oaks offers parking.
Does Morgan Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Morgan Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Morgan Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Morgan Oaks has a pool.
Does Morgan Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Morgan Oaks has accessible units.
Does Morgan Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morgan Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Morgan Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Morgan Oaks has units with air conditioning.
