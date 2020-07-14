All apartments in Alvin
Meadow Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Meadow Park

Open Now until 6pm
2800 Mustang Rd · (281) 688-2356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 30th & Get $300 Off 1st Full Month's Rent --- *see office for details
Location

2800 Mustang Rd, Alvin, TX 77511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 14

$749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 1110 · Avail. Jul 24

$749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. Jul 17

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. Jul 23

$929

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 17

$929

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadow Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadow Park Apartments in Alvin, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area. From sleek interiors to chic exteriors, our modern apartments offer you a stylish yet comfortable place to call home. Our expert team is dedicated to designing a community that would help you live your best life.Stylish extras with upgraded interiors, and other custom design touches add sophistication to your apartment home and community. Take advantage of amenities like our Free DVD Library, and sparkling swimming pool. We also have new added amenities coming soon including a Dog Park, Multi-Use Sport Court and more!. At Meadow Park Apartments, youll experience cozy, community-centric living, right at home...where you are our top priority.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months, shorter time=$100 fee/month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $175 deposit (non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 (non-refundable)
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No Weight Limit
Parking Details: 1st come, 1st serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadow Park have any available units?
Meadow Park has 10 units available starting at $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadow Park have?
Some of Meadow Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadow Park currently offering any rent specials?
Meadow Park is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 30th & Get $300 Off 1st Full Month's Rent --- *see office for details
Is Meadow Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadow Park is pet friendly.
Does Meadow Park offer parking?
Yes, Meadow Park offers parking.
Does Meadow Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meadow Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadow Park have a pool?
Yes, Meadow Park has a pool.
Does Meadow Park have accessible units?
No, Meadow Park does not have accessible units.
Does Meadow Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Meadow Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Meadow Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadow Park has units with air conditioning.
