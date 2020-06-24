All apartments in Alvin
Find more places like 9514 Red Garnet Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alvin, TX
/
9514 Red Garnet Dr
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:31 PM

9514 Red Garnet Dr

9514 Red Garnet Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alvin
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9514 Red Garnet Dr, Alvin, TX 77583

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 Red Garnet Dr have any available units?
9514 Red Garnet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvin, TX.
Is 9514 Red Garnet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9514 Red Garnet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 Red Garnet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9514 Red Garnet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9514 Red Garnet Dr offer parking?
No, 9514 Red Garnet Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9514 Red Garnet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9514 Red Garnet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 Red Garnet Dr have a pool?
No, 9514 Red Garnet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9514 Red Garnet Dr have accessible units?
No, 9514 Red Garnet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 Red Garnet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9514 Red Garnet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9514 Red Garnet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9514 Red Garnet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr
Alvin, TX 77511
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass
Alvin, TX 77511
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street
Alvin, TX 77511
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive
Alvin, TX 77511

Similar Pages

Alvin 1 BedroomsAlvin 2 Bedrooms
Alvin Apartments with BalconyAlvin Apartments with Parking
Alvin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TX
Jersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine