702 Fallow Ln

The Juliet floorplan is terrific single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. View from kitchen to family room and dining. Large master closet. Washer/Dryer hookups located close to bedrooms for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.