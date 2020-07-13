All apartments in Alvin
Find more places like 702 Fallow Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alvin, TX
/
702 Fallow Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

702 Fallow Ln

702 Fallow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alvin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

702 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX 77511

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
The Juliet floorplan is terrific single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. View from kitchen to family room and dining. Large master closet. Washer/Dryer hookups located close to bedrooms for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Fallow Ln have any available units?
702 Fallow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvin, TX.
What amenities does 702 Fallow Ln have?
Some of 702 Fallow Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Fallow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
702 Fallow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Fallow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 702 Fallow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alvin.
Does 702 Fallow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 702 Fallow Ln offers parking.
Does 702 Fallow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Fallow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Fallow Ln have a pool?
No, 702 Fallow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 702 Fallow Ln have accessible units?
No, 702 Fallow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Fallow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Fallow Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Fallow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Fallow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass
Alvin, TX 77511
Newport Oaks
800 E South St
Alvin, TX 77511
Meadow Park
2800 Mustang Rd
Alvin, TX 77511
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street
Alvin, TX 77511
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive
Alvin, TX 77511
Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr
Alvin, TX 77511

Similar Pages

Alvin 1 BedroomsAlvin 2 Bedrooms
Alvin Apartments with PoolsAlvin Dog Friendly Apartments
Alvin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXClute, TX
Channelview, TXAngleton, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine