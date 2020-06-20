All apartments in Alvin
700 Fallow Lane
700 Fallow Lane

700 Fallow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

700 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX 77511

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Explore The Duffy 1392, a beautiful 1392 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style. All of the bedrooms, including the master suite are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2016

Deposits: 1550.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Fallow Lane have any available units?
700 Fallow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvin, TX.
Is 700 Fallow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
700 Fallow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Fallow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Fallow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 700 Fallow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 700 Fallow Lane does offer parking.
Does 700 Fallow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Fallow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Fallow Lane have a pool?
No, 700 Fallow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 700 Fallow Lane have accessible units?
No, 700 Fallow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Fallow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Fallow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Fallow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Fallow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
