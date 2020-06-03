All apartments in Alvin
671 Fallow Lane
671 Fallow Lane

671 Fallow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

671 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX 77511

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The 391 Plan is a lovely two story home providing 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers an eat in kitchen/breakfast area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 Fallow Lane have any available units?
671 Fallow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvin, TX.
Is 671 Fallow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
671 Fallow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 Fallow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 671 Fallow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alvin.
Does 671 Fallow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 671 Fallow Lane does offer parking.
Does 671 Fallow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 Fallow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 Fallow Lane have a pool?
No, 671 Fallow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 671 Fallow Lane have accessible units?
No, 671 Fallow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 671 Fallow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 671 Fallow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 671 Fallow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 671 Fallow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
