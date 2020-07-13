Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alvin, TX
/
511 Cleveland St, Unit 1
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
511 Cleveland St, Unit 1
511 W Cleveland St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
511 W Cleveland St, Alvin, TX 77511
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
All Bills Paid! 1 bedroom, 1 bath with large open kitchen area. Remodeled in 2019.
All bills paid 6 unit apartment in Alvin, TX renovated in 2016-2017
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 have any available units?
511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alvin, TX
.
What amenities does 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 have?
Some of 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alvin
.
Does 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Cleveland St, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
