Home
/
Alvin, TX
/
211 N. Bates
Last updated September 15 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
211 N. Bates
211 North Bates Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alvin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
211 North Bates Street, Alvin, TX 77511
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This unit comes with an assigned parking space, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections. Washer & dryer rental can be provided for $45/month if desired.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 N. Bates have any available units?
211 N. Bates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alvin, TX
.
What amenities does 211 N. Bates have?
Some of 211 N. Bates's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 211 N. Bates currently offering any rent specials?
211 N. Bates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 N. Bates pet-friendly?
No, 211 N. Bates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alvin
.
Does 211 N. Bates offer parking?
Yes, 211 N. Bates offers parking.
Does 211 N. Bates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 N. Bates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 N. Bates have a pool?
No, 211 N. Bates does not have a pool.
Does 211 N. Bates have accessible units?
No, 211 N. Bates does not have accessible units.
Does 211 N. Bates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 N. Bates has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 N. Bates have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 N. Bates does not have units with air conditioning.
