1728 Glenview Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 5 bed, 2 bath, 2662 sq. ft. home in Alvin, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast and dining areas. Living room features built in shelves! Lots of living space in this home. Sparkling pool and huge lot! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home to today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.