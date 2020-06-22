All apartments in Alvin
Find more places like 1728 Glenview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alvin, TX
/
1728 Glenview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1728 Glenview Drive

1728 Glennview · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alvin
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1728 Glennview, Alvin, TX 77511

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 5 bed, 2 bath, 2662 sq. ft. home in Alvin, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast and dining areas. Living room features built in shelves! Lots of living space in this home. Sparkling pool and huge lot! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home to today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Glenview Drive have any available units?
1728 Glenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvin, TX.
Is 1728 Glenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Glenview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Glenview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Glenview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Glenview Drive offer parking?
No, 1728 Glenview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Glenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Glenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Glenview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1728 Glenview Drive has a pool.
Does 1728 Glenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1728 Glenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Glenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Glenview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Glenview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 Glenview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive
Alvin, TX 77511
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass
Alvin, TX 77511
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street
Alvin, TX 77511
Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr
Alvin, TX 77511

Similar Pages

Alvin 1 BedroomsAlvin 2 Bedrooms
Alvin Apartments with BalconyAlvin Apartments with Parking
Alvin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TX
Jersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine