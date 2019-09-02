Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alvarado, TX
/
410 S Sparks St
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
410 S Sparks St
410 South Sparks Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
410 South Sparks Street, Alvarado, TX 76009
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with large detached garage. Located in popular Old Town Alvarado. Updates include paint, flooring, fixtures, granite. Convenient to schools, shopping and freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 S Sparks St have any available units?
410 S Sparks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alvarado, TX
.
Is 410 S Sparks St currently offering any rent specials?
410 S Sparks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S Sparks St pet-friendly?
No, 410 S Sparks St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alvarado
.
Does 410 S Sparks St offer parking?
Yes, 410 S Sparks St offers parking.
Does 410 S Sparks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 S Sparks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S Sparks St have a pool?
No, 410 S Sparks St does not have a pool.
Does 410 S Sparks St have accessible units?
No, 410 S Sparks St does not have accessible units.
Does 410 S Sparks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 S Sparks St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 S Sparks St have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 S Sparks St does not have units with air conditioning.
