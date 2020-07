Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath ready for immediate move in! All new paint and flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen with bay windows in dining nook. Nice sized family room with low maintenance vinyl flooring. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with two walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Nice covered patio in back with fenced yard.